Galway Bay FM

26 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Zero refurbishment grants drawn down in Galway in 18 months

Share story:
Zero refurbishment grants drawn down in Galway in 18 months

No refurbishment grants have been drawn down in Galway in the past 18 months.

The scheme provides a grant of up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property and up to €70,000 if the property is derelict.

However, applicants are critical of the fact that the grant is only given after works have been carried out:

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is calling on the Housing Minister to review the scheme, saying it is not fit for purpose.

Share story:

PwC to provide new state of the art Media Suite to Platform94

Platform94, formerly Galway Technology Centre, is to receive support for a new state of the art Media Suite PwC is providing the tech-enabled support to h...

Inspectors identify issues with condition of nursing home in Gort

HIQA inspectors have identified issues with the condition of a nursing home premises in Gort. An unannounced inspection was carried out in August at Rosem...

Transition year students to take over airwaves on Galway Bay FM with special show

Transition Year students are set to take over the airwaves on Galway Bay FM tomorrow for a special show. It’s after a week of intense radio training...

Link Galway receives €100K funding boost for disability initiative

Link Galway, with locations on Sandy Road and Newcastle, has received a funding boost of €100,000 for its initiative supporting people with a disability...