Zero pesticide exceedances in County Galway public drinking water supplies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were no exceedances for pesticides in the public drinking water supplies in Co Galway in 2022

Uisce Éireann’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist Thomas Gibbons says this is really good news

However, the utility is asking local users of any herbicide or pesticide products in Co Galway to consider the vulnerability of the water supplies to pesticide contamination and the importance of these supplies to the local homes and businesses

Irish Water is urging domestic gardeners, farmers, grounds keepers and other users of pesticide products to consider whether pesticide use is necessary in the first instance