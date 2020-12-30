Your guide to the Level 5 changes

ActivityGuidance
Visitors to your home or gardenNo visitors except for essential family reasons or those in your support bubble
Domestic travelStay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, or to take exercise within 5km of home
RetailEssential retail only from close of business on 31 Dec
Primary and secondary schoolsRe-open on 11 Jan
WorkWork from home unless working in essential health, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home
WeddingsMaximum of 25 guests up to and including 2 Jan; maximum of 6 guests from 3 Jan
FuneralsMaximum of 10 mourners

