Your guide to the Level 5 changes

Activity Guidance

Visitors to your home or garden No visitors except for essential family reasons or those in your support bubble

Domestic travel Stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, or to take exercise within 5km of home

Retail Essential retail only from close of business on 31 Dec

Primary and secondary schools Re-open on 11 Jan

Work Work from home unless working in essential health, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home

Weddings Maximum of 25 guests up to and including 2 Jan; maximum of 6 guests from 3 Jan