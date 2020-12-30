Your guide to the Level 5 changes

|Activity
|Guidance
|Visitors to your home or garden
|No visitors except for essential family reasons or those in your support bubble
|Domestic travel
|Stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, or to take exercise within 5km of home
|Retail
|Essential retail only from close of business on 31 Dec
|Primary and secondary schools
|Re-open on 11 Jan
|Work
|Work from home unless working in essential health, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home
|Weddings
|Maximum of 25 guests up to and including 2 Jan; maximum of 6 guests from 3 Jan
|Funerals
|Maximum of 10 mourners