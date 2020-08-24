Young woman killed in single vehicle collision at Caherlistane named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A young woman who died after a single vehicle collision at Caherlistrane last evening has been named locally.

26 year old Margaret Ward was killed when the vehicle she was in collided into a concrete post on the Headford to Tuam road At around 6:45 last evening,

There were three occupants in the car – two males aged 32 and 28 in the front seats, and one female, aged 26 in the rear seat.

The two men are being treated at University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

26 year old Margaret Ward was fatally injured – her body has been removed to the Mortuary at UHG where a post mortem examination will took place today.

The Headford to Tuam Road has reopened this afternoon at Caherlistrane following its closure overnight and this morning to allow Garda Forensic Collision investigators to conduct an examination.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station at 093 70840, or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Anyone who has already contacted Gardai in relation to this incident is also asked to make contact again.