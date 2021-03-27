Young Tuam Artist named one of the winners of the Credit Union’s ‘Imagine More’ Art Competition

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A young artist from Tuam has been named as one of the winners of the Credit Union’s ‘Imagine More’ Art Competition that was announced via a special virtual ceremony held on Wednesday.

Jonas Whyte, representing St Jarlath’s Credit Union in Tuam, won the 8-10 years category for people with disabilities.

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Imagine More’ and it encouraged participants to think past their current situation and use their imagination to dream about what life will be like when restrictions aren’t a large part of our world. This theme also aimed to reflect and display just how important the arts are in Irish society.

Now in its 37th year, the competition continues to capture the imagination of participants and is one of the longest-running competitions of its type.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, over 30,000 entries were received for this year’s competition with the special virtual ceremony hosted by RTE’s Marty Whelan streamed on the ILCU Social media Channels.

Marty ran through all of the finalists’ works of art and also spoke to the three art competition judges to get their thoughts on this year’s winning entries. who were Una Sealy, Urusula Retzlaff O’Connell and Stephen Doyle.

Age categories encompassed 7-years-and under to 18-years-and-over. =The competition is facilitated by credit unions in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.