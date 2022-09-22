Young people to hold climate protest in Eyre Square tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Young people in Galway will holding a climate protest tomorrow, Friday Sept 23rd, starting in Eyre Square at 2pm.

The Fridays for Future campaign want to increase pro-activity in relation to climate change.

The group includes young people in Galway from primary and secondary schools, along with third level students.

They are inviting the public to join them in tomorrow’s climate march

Spokesperson, 15 year old Maya Shafat, explains what Fridays For Future want to highlight with the protest: