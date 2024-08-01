Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city

Biodiversity workshops geared toward young people are taking place in Galway city on the 22nd to 24th of August.

The Galway City Biodiversity Officer, artists, an ecologist and local librarian will be in attendance at the events, which all run from 9:30AM to 1PM.

Each event will start with an outdoor workshop, followed by indoor activities in a nearby library.

The first workshop, aimed at children between 6 and 9 years will take place on August 22nd at Merlin Woods Community Garden and Ballybane Library.

The second, for children aged between 9-12 years, will be hosted at Westside Community Garden and Library on August 23rd.

While the third, for those aged between 13-18 years will take place at Woodquay Park & Galway City Library.

Tickets are free, but booking is required, and more information can be found online at galwaycity.ie