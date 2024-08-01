Galway Bay FM

1 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city

Share story:
Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city

Biodiversity workshops geared toward young people are taking place in Galway city on the 22nd to 24th of August.

The Galway City Biodiversity Officer, artists, an ecologist and local librarian will be in attendance at the events, which all run from 9:30AM to 1PM.

Each event will start with an outdoor workshop, followed by indoor activities in a nearby library.

The first workshop, aimed at children between 6 and 9 years will take place on August 22nd at Merlin Woods Community Garden and Ballybane Library.

The second, for children aged between 9-12 years, will be hosted at Westside Community Garden and Library on August 23rd.

While the third, for those aged between 13-18 years will take place at Woodquay Park & Galway City Library.

Tickets are free, but booking is required, and more information can be found online at galwaycity.ie

Share story:

County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore

County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the heart of Oranmore. Permission was originally granted in ...

€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House

Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church House in the city. The works will add around 1,800 square fe...

High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches

Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. Online registration opened at 6PM yesterday, and closes at...

Activities throughout Galway next month for HER Outdoors Week

A wide variety of activities have been planned across County Galway for HER Outdoors Week. The aim of the week, running from August 12th-18th, is to encou...