Young people honoured at Galway Divisional Youth Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Young people from throughout County Galway were honoured at the second annual Galway Garda Divisional Youth Awards last evening.

The special Achievement Award went to Olga Spelman from Tuam. Olga, who was diagnosed with scoliosis in 2009, is a role model for how to deal with difficulties in life.

The Group Award winners were Mark Wynne, Kelan Barrett and Dion Darcy of Corrib Rangers FC – who give their time freely to work with up to 70 children in their community.

Jakub Kostanski from Rahoon claimed the Individual Award for his work with community organisations and climate change groups.

Meanwhile, The Community Safety Award went to The Happy Head Crew, from North Galway for their mental health app.

The awards acknowledge young people aged between 13 and 21and recognise the positive contribution that they are making in their communities.

Over 50 young people entered this year’s awards, and a second ceremony will take place on the 22nd of February to congratulate the remaining entrants.

Garda Juvenille Liaison Officer Ciara Moran says everyone who entered will have their excellent work acknowledged.