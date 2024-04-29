Young man who died in road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare

The young man who died in a road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare

The incident on the R353, which involved a tractor and a quad bike, took place at around 1.15PM yesterday.

The driver of the quad bike, a man aged in his 20s, was fatally injured as a result of this collision – no other injuries were reported.

Speaking to Galway Talks Gort/Kinvara area councillor Gerry Finnerty said it’s such a tragic incident, affecting so many families and calls into question the use of quad bikes: