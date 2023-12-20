Young man who died in Monday morning traffic collision in Bushypark named

The young man who died after a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Monday morning in Bushypark has been named

21 year old, Cormac Frank Kinsella, from Carlow, was a third year medical student at the University of Galway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and car fire that occurred along the N59 near Killeen House

Tributes are being paid to Cormac, with many describing him as a fantastic young man with many academic, sporting and chess achievements