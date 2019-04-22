Young girl killed in Ballinasloe collision named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An 11 year old girl killed in a road collision in Ballinasloe has been named locally as Bridget Ward.

Bridget was out cycling with her younger brother yesterday morning when they were struck by a car along the R358 Ballinasloe to Ahascragh Road.

Shortly before midday, Bridget Ward was out cycling with her brother Patrick close to their home along the R358 on the outskirts of the town.

They were both struck by a car, which ended up overturned on the road.

Both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital where 11 year old Bridget was later pronounced dead.

Her brother Patrick, who’s 8 years of age, remains in a serious condition but it’s understood his injuries are not life threatening.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 09096-31890.