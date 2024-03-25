Galway Bay FM

25 March 2024

Young Fine Gael President to contest local elections in Athenry Oranmore

The President of Young Fine Gael is to contest the upcoming local elections in Athenry/Oranmore.

25-year-old Eoghan Gallagher is a qualified teacher with experience working in national politics, and in the European Parliament.

The Claregalway native says he looks forward to working with Simon Harris and ensuring he’s well versed on local issues.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael has selected two candidates to represent Fine Gael in Midlands-North West in the upcoming European elections.

They are sitting MEP Maria Walsh, and former jockey Nina Carberry.

