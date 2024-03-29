Galway Bay FM

29 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Young Connemara man named as victim of Roscommon road crash

Share story:
Young Connemara man named as victim of Roscommon road crash

The young Connemara man who died in a road crash in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night has been named as Rian Sheridan from Cluainluáin in Renvyle.

The 25-year-old was driving a car which was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Athlone Road at Newtown, near Ballymurray, at 10pm.

He was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he was pronounced dead.

Dairy farmer Rian spent a good deal of time in Roscommon and played football with Kilbride GAA club.

He was also a talented musician who performed at traditional music festivals around the country.

Mr Sheridan is survived by his parents Finian and Maria, sisters Ciara, Doireann and Aebhin and his girlfriend Aine.

Rian’s death came just a day after a crash in Claremorris claimed the lives of three other Galway people, 47-year-old Una Bowden, and her children 14 year-old Ciara and 9-year-old Saoirse from Gortachalla in Moycullen.

Share story:

ATU staff to exhibit artworks in city churches to mark Easter ceremonies

Student teachers in creative arts from ATU Galway are to showcase a special art exhibition in city churches for Easter ceremonies. Their exhibition, calle...

Plans lodged for significant housing development in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a significant housing development in Moycullen. The project led by Solemia Limited would see 60 homes and a creche built at a s...

Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today

Glenamaddy Community Garden is appealing for volunteers today, Good Friday, to help with the planting of 500 trees The group members are planting Irish na...

Galway Sexual Violence Services to get €400,000 funding boost

Galway’s Sexual Violence Services are to get a funding boost of 400 thousand euro Galway Rape Crisis Centre and COPE Galway are to share the additio...