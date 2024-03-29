Young Connemara man named as victim of Roscommon road crash

The young Connemara man who died in a road crash in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night has been named as Rian Sheridan from Cluainluáin in Renvyle.

The 25-year-old was driving a car which was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Athlone Road at Newtown, near Ballymurray, at 10pm.

He was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he was pronounced dead.

Dairy farmer Rian spent a good deal of time in Roscommon and played football with Kilbride GAA club.

He was also a talented musician who performed at traditional music festivals around the country.

Mr Sheridan is survived by his parents Finian and Maria, sisters Ciara, Doireann and Aebhin and his girlfriend Aine.

Rian’s death came just a day after a crash in Claremorris claimed the lives of three other Galway people, 47-year-old Una Bowden, and her children 14 year-old Ciara and 9-year-old Saoirse from Gortachalla in Moycullen.