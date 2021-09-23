Young climate action campaigners to gather for ‘Fridays for Future’ demonstration in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Young Galway climate action protestors will gather in the city tomorrow afternoon for a demonstration.

It’s part of the ‘Fridays for Future’ campaign – a worldwide movement of student led strikes to protest the lack of significant climate action by government.

The strike will take place in Eyre Square at 1.30pm.

The instigator of the world movement Greta Thunberg says ‘we can’t change the world by playing by the rules because the rules have to be changed’.

Catherine Mc Donagh is one of the local organisers and also a leaving cert student at Scoil Einne in An Spideal.

She told Galway Bay FM news, students have strong opinions on why they want to protect their environment and their future.