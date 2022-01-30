Young Claregalway Man dies in road crash in San Francisco

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A young Galway man has died in an apparent hit and run in San Francisco in the United States

CNBC is reporting police as saying, that after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building near 46th Avenue and Lincoln Way.

The police say said that another car involved in the crash was at the scene but the occupants fled before officers arrived.

The young Galway Man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While the young man’s name has not yet been released, Galway Bay FM News understands that he is from the Claregalway Area and was heavily involved in the GAA in San Francisco.