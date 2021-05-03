Yellow wind and rain warning now in place for Galway for next 12 hours

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The south and west of the country is being battered by strong winds and heavy rain this morning.

A yellow wind and rain warning is now in place for 11 counties, including Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

The alert will stay in place until 10 o’clock tonight.

Despite the rainy weather in recent days, there’s a warning that small fires in the great outdoors can still turn into very big ones very quickly.

A fire in Fintra in south Donegal destroyed a local farmer’s forestry plantation yesterday before it was brought under control.

Coillte had to send its helicopter to back up local firefighters.

The state forestry agency’s national estates risk manager, Mick Power, says dry vegetation is a real concern…

