A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for 11 counties including Galway.

The alert for all of Connacht, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow will become valid from 8 this evening.

It will last until 10am tomorrow.

Met Eireann says it will be icy across all 11 counties, with some outbreaks of snow expected to fall before morning.