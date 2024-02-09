Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme this month

Year-long works are set to begin on the Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme later this month.

The project involves the construction of a southbound bus lane along Parkmore Road.

It’ll run from the Parkmore Business Park roundabout to Monivea Road Junction.

There’ll also be upgrades to the Monivea Road signalised junction, six new bus stops, and four new signalised pedestrian crossings.

The works will start on Monday, February 19th, and will continue into the first quarter of 2025 – and traffic management measures will be place during that time.