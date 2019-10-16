Year long turn around for county’s social housing once vacated

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It takes over a year for social houses in county Galway to be re-occupied once they’ve been vacated.

That’s according to a new report from the N.O.A.C. which shows a wait of around 52 weeks in the county to get a new tenant into vacated social housing, with an average cost of almost €20,000 per house.

The city has a higher turn around rate of 44 weeks between tenants at a cost of over €14,500 per dwelling.

The report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission shows that there are 2,334 social housing units in Galway City, while the County has 2,383 units.

Of these social housing units, over 2.5 per cent in the city are vacant, with almost 4.5 per cent vacant in the county.