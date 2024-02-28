Galway Bay FM

28 February 2024

Xray unit in Tuam to be completed by end of March

Works on the long-awaited new Xray unit in Tuam, worth €1.64m is to be completed by the end of March.

The timeline was confirmed at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West following a query from Councillor Donagh Killilea.

Works to construct the new diagnostics suite and audiology unit began at the Tuam primary care centre in August 2023, having been first approved in 2017.

Councillor Donagh Killilea says the new suite will take the pressure off other services in Galway and further afield.

