Xerotech expanding at “rapid rate” after 50 new jobs announced for Claregalway facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Battery tech firm Xerotech, based in Claregalway, says it’s now scaling at a “rapid rate” after announcing 50 new jobs.

With a substantial manufacturing footprint at Claregalway Corporate Park, the company is a leading supplier of advanced battery systems.

It hopes to add additional buildings and extensions by the end of next year to significantly boost capacity.

It says the 50 new roles are needed by the end of the year in a wide range of fields – details are available on the Xerotech website.

Kerrie O’Neill, Head of People at Xerotech, says the expansion is great news for Galway: