X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024

Share story:

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works to install a X-ray facility in Tuam will not be completed until mid-2024.

It had been expected the facility at the Primary Care Centre in Tuam would be there by the end of this year.

Currently the Ultrasound service is available, while the HSE has confirmed that a Clinical Specialist Radiographer has been recruited for the X-Ray service.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says he will keep putting pressure on the HSE to ensure there are no further delays: