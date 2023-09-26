Galway Bay FM

26 September 2023

~1 minutes read

X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024

Share story:
X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works to install a X-ray facility in Tuam will not be completed until mid-2024.

It had been expected the facility at the Primary Care Centre in Tuam would be there by the end of this year.

Currently the Ultrasound service is available, while the HSE has confirmed that a Clinical Specialist Radiographer has been recruited for the X-Ray service.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says he will keep putting pressure on the HSE to ensure there are no further delays:

Share story:

Galway Volunteer Centre hosts online update for community groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Non-profit organisations across Galway are being invited to attend an online event this week hosted by the Galway Volunteer...

County councillors reject recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have roundly rejected a recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15 percent next year. At Count...

Water outages in Moycullen forced out to 2pm

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The water outages in Moycullen and surrounding areas have been forced out to 2pm. Uisce Éireann says that that is due to unforese...

Mairead Farrell says housing crisis locking students out of third level education

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The housing crisis shows no signs of abating – and it’s locking students out of a third level education. That&...