Galway Bay fm newsroom – The worst of this weekend’s cold weather is to hit the West and North West.

Sleet and snow will fall on higher ground as temperatures dip below freezing.

Met Éireann says implementing a warning for the west and north west is possible, but for the moment they are keeping an eye on it.

Temperatures tomorrow could be as high as four or 5 degrees but dipping to minus three overnight.

