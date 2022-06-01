Worst May on record for trolley figures at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG was the third most overcrowded hospital nationwide during the month of May, according to figures from the INMO.

The amount of patients waiting on trolleys was second only to University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

In total, there were 761 patients on trolleys at the city hospital last month – the worst figure for May since records began in 2006.

Meanwhile, the INMO recorded 73 patients without a bed at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

The highest figure for May nationwide was University Hospital Limerick at 1,823 patients, followed by Cork University Hospital at 898.

Overall, there were 8,680 patients waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country throughout the month.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says healthcare staff cannot be expected to sustain this type of pressure all throughout the summer.

It says it’s time for the HSE’s Emergency Taskforce to urgently reconvene to discuss overcrowding and realistic solutions on a hospital-by-hospital basis.