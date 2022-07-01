Galway Bay fm newsroom – Last month was the worst June on record for overcrowding at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Figures from the INMO show that 828 people were waiting on trolleys at UHG last month.

That compares to 549 in June 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – and 65 in June 2006, when records first began.

There were a further 225 patients without a bed at Portiuncula Hospital – compared to 92 in June 2019 pre-COVID, and 8 in June of 2006.

The worst affected hospital nationwide last month was University Hospital Limerick – with more than 1,800 patients waiting for a bed.

Overall, just under 10 thousand patients were on trolleys at hospitals across the country during June.

Photo by Stephen Andrews on Unsplash