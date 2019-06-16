Worlds largest summer school on International Disability Law to get underway in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The world’s largest summer school on International Disability Law will get underway in the city from tomorrow.

It’ll run from tomorrow until Friday and will focus on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

This is the 11th International Disability Law Summer School to be hosted by the Centre for Disability Law and Policy at NUI Galway.

Over 210 delegates from over 50 countries will attend this year’s event, including civil society groups, disability activists, ethnic minorities, lawyers, members of UN agencies, policy makers and LGBT activists.

The focus for the 2019 event is ‘Persons with Disabilities and the Right to Family Life’.

It’ll explore how disabled people are often denied rights to family life, including the right to marry and form a family – as well as the right to decide on the number and spacing of their children.

Guest speakers will include an Icelandic woman who recently won a legal challenge establishing disability discrimination against her as a prospective foster parent.

The 5 day event is open to the public and registration details can be found on the NUI Galway website.