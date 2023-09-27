Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

~1 minutes read

World School Milk Day celebrated on Walsh’s farm in Oranmore

Share story:
World School Milk Day celebrated on Walsh’s farm in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Dairy Council teamed up with Agri Aware to celebrate World School Milk today in Oranmore

Our reporter Leah Hogarty got her wellies on and went out to Walsh’s family farm to get in on the action:

Share story:

Power restored to a thousand customers in Headford

Galway Bay FM-Power has been restored for over a thousand customers in Headford. ESB Networks has repaired the fault which was likely due to the impacts o...

Clonboo road re-opens after two vehicle crash

Galway Bay FM newsroom-the Clonboo road has re-opened after a two vehicle incident at midday. One person was treated at the scene for non life-threatening...

Concerns over safety at rural schools as County Speed Limit Review suspended

Galway Bay fm newsroom- There’s concern for road safety in some rural areas of Galway – including around schools – as the County Speed L...

Story of the Connemara Pony to feature on this evening's Nationwide

Galway Bay FM newsroom-The story of the Connemara Pony is to feature on this evening’s Nationwide. Now in its centenary year, the Connemara Pony Bre...