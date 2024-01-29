Galway Bay FM

29 January 2024

World-renowned genocide scholar to deliver public lecture at University of Galway

One of the world’s foremost experts on genocide will deliver a public lecture at the University of Galway this Wednesday (31/1).

Professor William Schabas will discuss how the international legal system addresses racism and racial discrimination.

Professor Schabas is the former director of the Galway-based Irish Centre for Human Rights, and previously served on a UN commission of inquiry on Gaza.

He’s currently based at Middlesex University.

The lecture will take place at 4pm on Wednesday at the Aula Maxima, and no advance registration is required.

 

Photo credit – Wiki

