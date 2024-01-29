29 January 2024
~1 minutes read
World-renowned genocide scholar to deliver public lecture at University of Galway
One of the world’s foremost experts on genocide will deliver a public lecture at the University of Galway this Wednesday (31/1).
Professor William Schabas will discuss how the international legal system addresses racism and racial discrimination.
Professor Schabas is the former director of the Galway-based Irish Centre for Human Rights, and previously served on a UN commission of inquiry on Gaza.
He’s currently based at Middlesex University.
The lecture will take place at 4pm on Wednesday at the Aula Maxima, and no advance registration is required.