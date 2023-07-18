World renowned actor says Arts Festival continues Galway tradition of producing great culture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – World renowned actor Colm Meaney says the Arts Festival is continuing the Galway tradition of producing great culture

Mr Meaney and his daughter Brenda officially opened the 46th Galway International Arts Festival at a packed function in the Galmont Hotel last night

They were fresh off the stage of their festival show, the Enda Walsh play bedbound

Mr Meaney said thousands of artists and thousands of audiences have come together since the festival began in 1978, making a worldwide impact