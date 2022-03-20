World premiere of drama by award-winning director kickstarts rejuvenation of Galway’s most historic theatre

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A world premiere by award-winning artistic director Philip Doherty is set to open Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc’s first season in residence in An Taibhdhearc, the National Irish Language Theatre. Baile Beag Mór, written and directed by Doherty, will kickstart a programme of eight world premieres that includes work by new writers, site-specific shows on Gaeltacht beaches and work by first-time directors. Also on the programme are the opening of a new theatre bar/ café venue and the refurbishment of the façade of the historic theatre as well as a musical and cultural programme.

Baile Beag Mór sees Doherty team up with award winning set designer Sabine Dargent and an experienced ensemble cast including Sorcha Fox, Seamus Hughes, Ann-Marie Horan, alongside exciting new talents Martha Dunlea, Gearóid Kavanagh, and Ruairí Heading in a soaring new show where a mystery plays out into a noir-style thriller with a live jazz band.

The drama tells the story of the Patrick, a soulful but troubled man, who begins delving into his family’s past, where he unearths disturbing family secrets. His quest brings him back to the 1920s when his grandfather escaped the Irish Civil War and fled to Prohibition America, where he found solace during the Jazz Age in an Irish language speakeasy in New York.

It is a darkly comic thriller, dealing with the personal, political and spiritual journey of a new state. It is a mystery, a Russian doll of a play where stories within stories uncover a hidden history, told with warmth, humour and the rise of a new form of music called jazz.

Audiences can expect Fíbín’s trademark dramatic devices – highly-visualised theatre, spectacle, breathtaking choreography and a fast-paced stylistic form of performance as well as a stellar cast.

Speaking about the play, Philip Doherty said:

“On this the centenary of the birth of the state, it is important we investigate the past and give it a relevance to contemporary audiences and to contemporary times. It is important the National Irish Language Theatre delves into themes of identity, history, social history and give audiences an insight on how it effected individuals and how it resonates to us in contemporary times”.

The opening of the play coincides with the launch of a new theatre café/bar in the illustrious old theatre. Designed by Siobhán Harton, the café/bar design is influenced by the old art-décor style of the original theatre but is given a contemporary touch. Fíbin sa Taibhdhearc hope the café/bar will become a second-home for artists, creatives, Irish-language speakers and the various flaneurs and bon viveurs who make Galway such an exciting place.

Additionally, Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc have programmed a high-quality music programme with concerts by Scullion, Iarla Ó Lionáird & Steve Cooney and Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O Reilly as well as an eclectic line up of cultural and musical treats in the new Café/Bar. An Taibhdhearc will also host festivals and gigs, including the Cúirt International Literary Festival and the Galway Theatre Festival.

Baile Beag Mór

Written and Directed by Philip Doherty

Design by Sabine Dargent

Dates- 22 March – 2 April

