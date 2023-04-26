World leading urbanists to gather in city to discuss future of city design

Galway Bay fm newsroom – World leaing urbanists are set to gather in the city today to discuss the future of city design and planning.

‘Reimaging the Irish City and Town’ is a joint initiative of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, the Academy of Urbanism, and Galway City Council.

This two-day event brings together architects, urban designers, planners, community leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders.

It aims to explore innovative solutions for the challenges facing Irish cities and towns, and ensuring a more sustainable future.

Those challenges include population growth, limited affordable housing, and traffic congestion.

A key focus will be the urban design priniciples laid out in the Freiburg Charter, and how they can be applied in an Irish context.

Freiburg is a city in Germany with more cyclists than drivers – and is recognised as one of the most sustainable cities in Europe.

The two-day event gets underway this morning at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church at Lombard Street.