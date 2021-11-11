World first for Galway as virtual memorial of those from the county who died in World War One is launched

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: A virtual memorial, website and online database to highlight the stories of the hundreds of soldiers from Galway who died in the First World War has been launched in the city today, on the anniversary of the end of the conflict.

Listing the names and details of over 1200 from the county who died , the online memorial, the first of it’s kind, aims to mark the personal sacrifice and loss of so many from Galway that had their young lives cut short in the war from 1914-1918.

Former soldiers and veterans as well as the City Mayor Collette Connolly and the County’s Leas Cathaoirleach Jim Cuddy spoke at today’s event at Renmore Barracks.

The French Honorary Consul Catherine Gagneux and the Belgium Honorary Consul John Coyle were also in attendance.

The project is the brain child of former soldier Jim Larkin, alongside Dolores Brogan -Curran and Declan Ganley of the Galway First World War Memorial Company.