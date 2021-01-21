World expert in Dementia care appointed adjunct professor at NUIG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A world expert in dementia care has been appointed adjunct professor of nursing at NUI Galway’s School of Nursing.

Professor Roger Watson is a Professor of Nursing at the University of Hull and Editor in Chief of Nurse Education in Practice.

He’s also an Editorial Board member of the Wiki-Journal of Medicine – and in 2017 was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame.

Professor Watson’s specialised interest area is feeding an nutritional problems of older people with dementia.

NUI Galway says his textbooks have remained part of core curriculum in nursing programmes worldwide and he is a true role model for nursing students.