31 October 2023

World Conference of Screenwriters to be held in Galway next year

Next year’s World Conference of Screenwriters will be held in Galway.

Hundreds of screenwriters from around the world are expected to attend the event to discuss the ongoing threats to their livelihoods.

The announcement comes a month after the resolution of a five-month strike by the Writers’ Guild of America, over pay and the impacts of AI.

The venue and exact date of the conference is yet to be decided, but it will take place in early October 2024.

Chair of the Writers’ Guild of Ireland, Jennifer Davidson, says there was great interest in holding the conference in Galway:

