Workshops to help grow Galway’s tourism business to bed held in city tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workshops to help grow Galway’s tourism business are being held in the city tomorrow.

Locals involved in the tourism sector or people who interact with visitors regularly are being invited to the workshops which are part of Failte Ireland’s KNOW Galway Local Experts Programme.

The programme aims to inform front-line workers who interact with tourists, such as hotel receptionists and shop employees, about how they can help visitors get the most out of their experience in Galway.

It’s being held at the Hotel Meyrick from 10 until 1 tomorrow morning and again from 6 until 9 tomorrow evening.

Senior Travel Advisor with Fáilte Ireland, Niamh Mannion says there are still places available at the evening workshop.

