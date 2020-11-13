Workshops to help communities map accessibility of footpaths across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two virtual workshops will take place next week to discuss an ambitious project to map the accessibility of footpaths in neighbourhoods across Galway city and county.(16/11)

The “Crowd4Access” events are organised by staff at the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics at NUI Galway.

Organisers say the arrival of social distancing due to Covid-19 has increased awareness of the importance of the width and condition of local footpaths.

They’re seeking to upskill concerned individuals, community groups, school and the general public in mapping the different levels of accessibility – and create awareness of the unique needs among different groups of people.

Further details on the Crowd4Access project and next week’s workshops can be found online at Insight-Centre.org