Works underway to restore water to homes and businesses in Gort, Loughrea and Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are underway to restore water to homes and businesses in Gort, Loughrea and Athenry

Irish Water and Galway County Council say the Gort and Loughrea outage has been caused by technical issues overnight at the Seefin Reservoir and Gort water treatment plant.

There is also a major leak on the watermain network at Raheen, Athenry resulting in water outage at Raheen Road, Moanbaun GWS, Prospect and Derrydonnell Road.

A contractor is expected on site shortly to carry out the repair works.