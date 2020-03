Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Works are underway to resurface the badly deteriorated footpath between Kinvara Village and Dunguaire Castle.

The works will last until Friday and a stop-go system is in place.

Motorists are being advised to expect some delays if travelling in the area.

Fine Gael Councillor Joe Byrne says the current footpath has become totally unusable for pedestrians, particularly parents with buggies or those using wheelchairs.