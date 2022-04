From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Work has gotten underway this week on a project to deliver improved water quality for Casla in Connemara.

The project involves the replacement of over 200m of old damaged water mains along the R343 between Casla and the Leitir Móir junction.

It’s expected the works – which is being carried out by Farrans Construction – will be completed by June.

Some traffic management measures, including stop/go systems, will be in place during that time to facilitate the works.