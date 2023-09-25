Works underway to combat rat infestation in Loughrea housing estate

Works are underway to combat the rat infestation at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea and to deter the illegal dumping in a field beside the housing estate which is believed to be the source of the problem

Councillor Declan Kelly has called on Galway County Council to erect gates to obstruct those who have been throwing household rubbish into the field.

He hopes the introduction of waste enforcement measures and bait boxes will get rid of the vermin problem: