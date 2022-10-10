Works underway on geothermal project for University of Galway Sports Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are underway on a geothermal heating system for the University of Galway’s Sports Centre.

Construction is ongoing outside the Alice Perry Engineering Building – which will see heat being extracted from the ground to allow pumps to generate hot water.

This ground source heat pump system is being developed as part of the EU Horizon 2020 project GEOFIT.

The University’s campus is in Galway’s decarbonisation zone – which is aiming to reduce carbon emmisions by 51 percent by 2030.