Works underway on €2m upgrade of city sewer network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are underway on a €2m project to upgrade Galway City’s antiquated sewer network.

The works aim to entirely replace the current system – which is one of the oldest in the country and dates back to victorian times – with a state-of-the-art modern network.

The works will address a wide range of issues – such as regular blockages, foul odours in public spaces and back-up flooding in business premises.

The first phase of works is taking place in the city centre; along Shop Street, William Street, High Street, Cross Street and St. Augustine Street.

While most works are taking place at night to reduce the potential impact on businesses in the area, there will be some day time disruptions.

Eunan Canavan of Irish Water says it’s a badly needed upgrade.

