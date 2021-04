print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are underway at wastewater infrastructure at Long Walk in the city to improve water quality in the area.

The remedial works are talking place at a chamber which processes all foul sewage from the east side of Galway City.

They’ll help to significantly reduce the amount of solid material discharged into the River Corrib during storm overflow events.

It’ll also aim to reduce the amount of wetwipes visible along the River Corrib.