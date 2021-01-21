Works to replace water mains in Spiddal to commence this month

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works to replace 1.5 kilometres of water mains at Aille an Phreacháin, Spiddal are due to commence in the coming weeks.

The pipes were prone to frequent bursts and leakage which caused water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene pipes with works being carried out in accordance with Level 5 restrictions.

The mains that are being replaced are on the by-road off the main Barr na gCurragh road.

The works are due to reach completion by the end of April.

Once completed customers in this area will enjoy an improved water supply with less disruption.

Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water says it is on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021.