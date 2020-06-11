Works to replace damaged water pipes in Mervue resume

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works to replace damaged water pipes which were leaking in Mervue have resumed.

The works – which are being carried out by Irish Water and Galway City Council – began last January but were suspeneded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They involve replacing 1.2 kilometres of watermain along St. James’ Crescent and laying down new water service connections along St. James’ Road from Bayview Heights to Quinn Terrace.

Irish Water has advised that the project is expected to be complete in mid-July and until then, traffic management may be in place in the area.

Some short-term water cut-offs may also be implemented however, customers will be notified of this 48 hours in advance.

Once the works are complete, it’s expected Mervue residents will benefit from a more secure and reliable source of drinking water.