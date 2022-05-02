Works to get underway to improve water supply on Inis Oírr

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Work will begin this week to improve water supply on Inis Oírr.

The project will see almost 1km of old water mains on the island replaced with new, modern pipes to reduce leakage and ensure a more reliable supply.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to the front of customers property boundaries.

It’s expected the upgrade works, which are being carried out by Farrans Construction, will be completed in July.