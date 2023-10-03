Galway Bay FM

3 October 2023

Works to get underway to extend left hand lane from Roscam onto Dublin Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are to get underway shortly to extend the left hand lane from Roscam onto the Dublin Road.

It’s hoped the move will help alleviate traffic bottlenecks at the junction during peak times.

It follows the recent completion of works to restore the junction at Spar back to its original width.

There was controversy after the access point for almost 800 homes was reduced to a single lane to accommodate cycle lanes.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says no-one is against active travel but common sense needs to be applied.

