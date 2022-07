From Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works will get underway in Eyrecourt today to replace over 1.5km of old water mains.

The works will commence in the town centre on River Street and Main Street, and continue along Chapel Street and Church Lane.

They’ll get underway today- and it’s expected the upgrade project will be completed by mid-September.

Irish Water says the works will reduce burst and supply interruptions, improve water quality and reduce the amount of treated water lost into the ground.