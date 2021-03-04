Works to get underway on watermain upgrade works at Old Monivea Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are getting underway this week on significant works to replace problematic watermains at Old Monivea Road.

Irish Water says 219 metres of old watermains will be decommissioned, while 191 metres will be replaced with high density polyethylene pipes.

It says once completed, customers will enjoy an improved water supply with far less disruption.

The works are commencing this week, and are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works and local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.