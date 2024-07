Works to get underway on significant upgrade of carpark in Oughterard

Work is set to get underway on significant upgrade works to the carpark in Oughterard.

The main objective of the works is to create dedicated parking for buses.

At a meeting at County Hall, it was confirmed that works will start in September, and should be completed in October.

Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas says it’s a long time coming – and it’ll be a huge boost for the town.